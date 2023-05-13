Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 1,036 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,830 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 386,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $45,267,000 after buying an additional 90,918 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,372 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after buying an additional 11,899 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. OTR Global raised NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $120.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $184.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.22. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

