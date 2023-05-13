Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $7.15 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 414,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,378 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 55.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,329,000 after buying an additional 725,364 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in AT&T by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 50,475 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in AT&T by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,601,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,910,000 after acquiring an additional 182,030 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

AT&T Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:T opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.80. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

