Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $6.63 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 475,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,464,000 after acquiring an additional 102,634 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 33,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 21,212 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 394,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,087,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 266,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $81.98 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.88 and a 200-day moving average of $75.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $460,859.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,828.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $460,859.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,828.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $4,033,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,892,288.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,045 shares of company stock valued at $13,169,831 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.