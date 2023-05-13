Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $5.58 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,085 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTSH. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $431,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,794.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $61.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $75.40. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

