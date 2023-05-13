Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,579 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Motco boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 649.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,765 shares of company stock worth $10,474,960. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $95.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.40 billion, a PE ratio of 414.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $109.57.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.