Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 1,308 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,988 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Adobe by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $560,892,000 after purchasing an additional 733,598 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,148,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 39.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 437,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 143.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 737,069 shares of the software company’s stock worth $202,841,000 after purchasing an additional 434,644 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Trading Down 1.8 %

ADBE opened at $335.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.60. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $451.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $153.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

