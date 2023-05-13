ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Increased to $21.60 by Analysts at Citigroup

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $21.00 to $21.60 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ACAD has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 0.54. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $22.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $118.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.29 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 50.65%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $26,440.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,806 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $165,331.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,456 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $26,440.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $580,929 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7,783.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.