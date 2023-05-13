Abundance Wealth Counselors Raises Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,152 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Regions Financial were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 77,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.07. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.