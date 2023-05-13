Abundance Wealth Counselors Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,743 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 230.3% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.12. 91,523,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,374,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.91. The stock has a market cap of $536.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,220 shares of company stock worth $29,479,261. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.06.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

