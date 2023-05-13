Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys New Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $285.47 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $306.56. The firm has a market cap of $108.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $284.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.86.

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

