ABCMETA (META) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,193.86

ABCMETA (META) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. ABCMETA has a market cap of $2.18 million and $1,193.86 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006910 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00025162 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018445 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,810.01 or 1.00021825 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002179 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $1,142.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.