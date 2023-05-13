ABCMETA (META) Price Reaches $0.0000

ABCMETA (META) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $1,532.89 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002179 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $1,142.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

