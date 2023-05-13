AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) Short Interest Update

AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,900 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the April 15th total of 114,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
AAK AB (publ.) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARHUF remained flat at $19.82 during trading on Friday. AAK AB has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $19.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84.
About AAK AB (publ.)
