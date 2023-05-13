A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the April 15th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of AMKBY opened at $8.77 on Friday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.51. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.47.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $2.2074 per share. This represents a yield of 19.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This is an increase from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous dividend of $1.35. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.
A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.
