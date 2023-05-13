A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Buys £147.28 in Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating) insider Roger Alexander White bought 28 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 526 ($6.64) per share, with a total value of £147.28 ($185.84).

A.G. BARR Stock Performance

Shares of BAG stock opened at GBX 511 ($6.45) on Friday. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 426.50 ($5.38) and a one year high of GBX 573 ($7.23). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 517.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 517.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of £572.47 million, a P/E ratio of 1,703.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.31.

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

A.G. BARR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.60 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $2.50. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,333.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About A.G. BARR

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

(Get Rating)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.