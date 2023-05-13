8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Barclays

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of 8X8 from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.16.

8X8 Stock Performance

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $351.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $8.33.

Insider Activity at 8X8

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Samuel C. Wilson sold 34,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $167,615.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,350 shares in the company, valued at $3,633,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 42,981 shares of company stock worth $200,204 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 832.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 325.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 1,620.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

