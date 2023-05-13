899 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 899 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $339.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.28 and a 1 year high of $379.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $415.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Articles

