8,413 Shares in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) Acquired by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCOR. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,776 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $706,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 658.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 142,770 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FCOR opened at $45.90 on Friday. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.30 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.60.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

