5,586 Shares in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Acquired by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 89.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 509.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OSK stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.30 and a fifty-two week high of $106.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.87.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Articles

