5,519 Shares in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) Acquired by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPEM. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000.

JPEM stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $282.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.13. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.38 and a 52 week high of $53.60.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

