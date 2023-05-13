43,850 Shares in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML) Acquired by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGML. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Sigma Lithium by 586.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 867,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,469,000 after acquiring an additional 740,754 shares in the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 333,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 186,384 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,946,000. Decade Renewable Partners LP purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,549,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,885,000. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SGML shares. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SGML opened at $39.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -82.13 and a beta of 0.35. Sigma Lithium Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.30.

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

