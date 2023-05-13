3,523 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Acquired by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 764,129 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,560,000 after purchasing an additional 660,142 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 102.9% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 496,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,572,000 after buying an additional 251,751 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,654,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,345,000 after buying an additional 168,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of PRU stock opened at $78.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 877.11, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $110.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.94.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

