2,467 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Acquired by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after acquiring an additional 836,340 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 19,918.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 658,489 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,368,000 after acquiring an additional 612,692 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,665.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 331,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,474,000 after acquiring an additional 312,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.2 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $209.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.94.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

