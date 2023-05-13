1,921 Shares in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Purchased by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,979,000 after buying an additional 90,928 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 33,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

NXST stock opened at $159.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.47. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.29 and a twelve month high of $217.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.57 by $0.47. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $73,489.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,539.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $73,489.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,539.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $80,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,116.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,441 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

See Also

