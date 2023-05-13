1,800 Shares in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Bought by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BVH. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 290,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 124,143 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 277.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 100,521 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $643,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 111,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 34,242 shares during the period. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BVH opened at $25.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.60. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $34.58. The firm has a market cap of $433.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Bluegreen Vacations ( NYSE:BVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $237.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.46 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Bluegreen Vacations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio is 25.16%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Bluegreen Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. engages in real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through Sales of VOIs and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. The Sales of VOIs and Financing segment includes marketing and sales activity related to VOIs.

