180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Short Interest Down 87.5% in April

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the April 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at 180 Degree Capital

In other 180 Degree Capital news, CEO Kevin Rendino bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $212,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 631,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,080.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 50,453 shares of company stock valued at $264,723. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 180 Degree Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TURN. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 76.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. 29.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

180 Degree Capital Price Performance

About 180 Degree Capital

Shares of NASDAQ:TURN traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.58. 49,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,669. 180 Degree Capital has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.26.

(Get Rating)

180 Degree Capital Corp., a business development company listed on Nasdaq, invests in both public and private companies located in the United States. The fund targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors and industries. It makes controlling and non-controlling investments in the form of equity, preferred stock, warrants and debt.

Featured Articles

