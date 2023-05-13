13,672 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Acquired by Lodestone Wealth Management LLC

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,591,000. Amgen makes up 2.9% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Up 0.3 %

AMGN stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.95. 1,295,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,160. The company has a market capitalization of $124.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.30 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.92%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Further Reading

