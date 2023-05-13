11,877 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Bought by Lodestone Wealth Management LLC

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.8% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

VTI traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.22. 2,252,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,054,327. The stock has a market cap of $281.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $217.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.40.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

