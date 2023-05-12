Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.02-6.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.350-1.408 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion. Ziff Davis also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.02-$6.54 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ziff Davis from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Ziff Davis Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ZD stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.75. The stock had a trading volume of 277,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,901. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.53. Ziff Davis has a 52-week low of $62.14 and a 52-week high of $94.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 109.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.22). Ziff Davis had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.54 million. Equities analysts expect that Ziff Davis will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 11.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 25.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

