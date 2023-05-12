Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.11

Shares of Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.11 and traded as low as C$2.03. Zentek shares last traded at C$2.03, with a volume of 63,657 shares.

Zentek Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The company has a market cap of C$197.07 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Zentek Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zentek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.