Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.81

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.81 and last traded at $36.81, with a volume of 1433 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.

