ZClassic (ZCL) Market Cap Reaches $408,530.10

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $408,530.10 and $27.63 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0440 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00122224 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00047450 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00030395 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000732 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

