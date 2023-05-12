Zcash Market Capitalization Hits $530.54 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. In the last week, Zcash has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $530.54 million and approximately $20.40 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $32.49 or 0.00120321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00047615 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00029734 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000731 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

