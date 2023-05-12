Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Shares Up 1.4%

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.43. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

