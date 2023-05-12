yearn.finance (YFI) Price Tops $6,671.56

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for about $6,671.56 or 0.25333651 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $219.91 million and approximately $22.08 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get yearn.finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000028 BTC.

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance launched on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,963 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yearn.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yearn.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.