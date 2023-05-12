Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.34

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 2634 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Worley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Worley alerts:

Worley Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03.

Worley Company Profile

Worley Ltd. operates as a professional services provider to the resources, energy and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Chemical Services, Mining, Minerals and Metal Services, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions and Advisian. The Energy and Chemical Services segment includes engineering, procurement, project management, program management, and operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.