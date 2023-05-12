Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $200.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $210.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $209.97.

Workday Stock Down 0.6 %

Workday stock opened at $178.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.28. Workday has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $206.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Activity

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,673.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,504,000. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 134.6% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,074 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,644,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $664,598,000 after acquiring an additional 725,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 18.1% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,597,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,574,000 after acquiring an additional 551,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

