Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.89

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.89 and traded as low as $23.06. Woodside Energy Group shares last traded at $23.12, with a volume of 410,552 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOPEY. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

