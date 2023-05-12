Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.40-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.53 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.55 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WWW. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.63.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,029. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $24.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.66.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.04 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nicholas T. Long purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $161,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,767.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

Featured Articles

