William Blair Comments on Generation Bio Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Generation Bio in a research report issued on Thursday, May 11th. William Blair analyst M. Minter expects that the company will earn ($0.62) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Generation Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.06) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Generation Bio’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02.

Generation Bio Stock Down 3.9 %

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GBIO. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Generation Bio from $7.00 to $2.23 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generation Bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.31.

Shares of Generation Bio stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,584. Generation Bio has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $8.72. The company has a market capitalization of $262.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generation Bio

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBIO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,949,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,484,000 after buying an additional 36,532 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,931,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,591,000 after purchasing an additional 167,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,616,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,202,000 after purchasing an additional 114,082 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,577,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 95,138 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in Generation Bio by 8.7% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,013,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after acquiring an additional 240,399 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generation Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.