Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in April

Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wharf from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, March 12th.

Wharf Stock Performance

Shares of WARFY remained flat at $4.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. 12 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,065. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.12. Wharf has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $7.45.

Wharf Cuts Dividend

Wharf Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0448 per share. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Wharf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.99%.

Founded in 1886 with Hong Kong as its base, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock code: 0004) is the 17th company incorporated in Hong Kong and a premier company with a long history. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index since more than 50 years ago, Wharf is among the top local blue chips that is most actively traded and widely held.

