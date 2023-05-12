Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 97,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

NYSE:WY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.73. The stock had a trading volume of 220,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.25. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $40.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

