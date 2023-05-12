Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Mizuho

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
WDC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Western Digital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.67.
Western Digital stock opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.56.
Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.
