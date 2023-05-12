Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Insider Sells $13,275.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 12th, 2023

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAVGet Rating) insider Erin Goodsell sold 2,500 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $13,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 745,104 shares in the company, valued at $3,956,502.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Weave Communications Price Performance

NYSE:WEAV opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $414.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAVGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 29.49% and a negative return on equity of 50.16%. The firm had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weave Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEAV. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Weave Communications by 535.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Weave Communications by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 236.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 443.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Weave Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

About Weave Communications

(Get Rating)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV)

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.