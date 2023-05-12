Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Insider Sells $13,275.00 in Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) insider Erin Goodsell sold 2,500 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $13,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 745,104 shares in the company, valued at $3,956,502.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:WEAV opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $414.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 29.49% and a negative return on equity of 50.16%. The firm had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEAV. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Weave Communications by 535.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Weave Communications by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 236.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 443.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

WEAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Weave Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

