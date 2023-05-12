Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Insider Sells $13,275.00 in Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) insider Erin Goodsell sold 2,500 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $13,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 745,104 shares in the company, valued at $3,956,502.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Weave Communications Price Performance
NYSE:WEAV opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $414.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.
Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 29.49% and a negative return on equity of 50.16%. The firm had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weave Communications
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WEAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Weave Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th.
About Weave Communications
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
Featured Stories
