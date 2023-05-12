Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Stock Price Up 14.8%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Rating) rose 14.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 357,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 188,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Wealth Minerals Trading Up 16.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.37. The firm has a market cap of C$101.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Transactions at Wealth Minerals

In other Wealth Minerals news, Director David Lies purchased 147,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$42,258.75. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 277,480 shares of company stock valued at $75,630. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. It principally holds interests in the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

