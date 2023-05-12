Wayfair (NYSE:W) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,035,930 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 5,917,084 shares.The stock last traded at $36.50 and had previously closed at $36.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

W has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.43.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.47.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 3,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $124,395.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 48,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,903.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $55,675.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,026.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 3,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $124,395.02. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 48,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,903.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,677 shares of company stock worth $1,385,880 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.