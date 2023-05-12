Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Insider Elie Melhem Sells 1,735 Shares

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) insider Elie Melhem sold 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.06, for a total value of $291,584.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,593.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:WTS traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.97. 85,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,073. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.31 and a 52-week high of $181.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.29 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.16%. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 141.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 256.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

