Watchman Group Inc. Purchases 583 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Watchman Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,320 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 1.7% of Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,385,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,491,651. The company has a market capitalization of $115.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $156.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

