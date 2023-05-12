Watchman Group Inc. Invests $939,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Watchman Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

IUSV stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.31. 33,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,064. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.82. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $62.05 and a 1-year high of $78.25.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

