Watchman Group Inc. Acquires 300 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Watchman Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.6% of Watchman Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.79. 669,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,921,145. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.05 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 495,073 shares of company stock worth $57,220,134. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

